Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 597 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

Shares of HD traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.68. 191,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

