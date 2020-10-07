Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $14.17 on Wednesday, hitting $493.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

