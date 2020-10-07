Washburn Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,867. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.12 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

