Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,554,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

