Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chewy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,056.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,901 shares of company stock worth $36,263,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Chewy stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,697. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

