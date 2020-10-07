Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.97. 328,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $172.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

