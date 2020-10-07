Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. United Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. 765,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

