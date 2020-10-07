Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

VOO traded up $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.41. 133,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

