Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $12.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 10.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.31. 252,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,608. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

