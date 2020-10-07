Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,198. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

