Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

