Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 8,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,039. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

