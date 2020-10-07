Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 234.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.31. 872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.43. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $177.71.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.