Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 325,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 417.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 36,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,203. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

