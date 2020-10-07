Washburn Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.54. 42,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $452.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

