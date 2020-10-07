Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,460.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,503. The stock has a market cap of $988.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,537.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,415.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

