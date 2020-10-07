Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The stock has a market cap of $339.02 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

