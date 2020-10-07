Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,743,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,048,000 after acquiring an additional 288,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.39. 258,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

