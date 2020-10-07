Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 250.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,257. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.