Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 590.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after buying an additional 1,503,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 46,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,168. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

