Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $4,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 581.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $236.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,839. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $235.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.