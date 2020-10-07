Washburn Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 380,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $202.37. 501,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

