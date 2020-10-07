Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 126.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $386.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.11 and a 200 day moving average of $322.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

