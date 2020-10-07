Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.66. The company had a trading volume of 83,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

