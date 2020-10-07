WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) Trading Up 1%

WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 3,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.