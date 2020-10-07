Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.51 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). 70,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 129,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

