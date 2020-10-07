West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Trading Up 5%

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $288.08 and last traded at $287.64. Approximately 873,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 628,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

