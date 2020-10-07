WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.03 Million

Analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to report $283.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.20 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $285.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,554. The firm has a market cap of $453.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in WideOpenWest by 79.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 23.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WideOpenWest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

