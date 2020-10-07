WINk Price Tops $0.0001 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $24.89 million and $2.00 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001353 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

