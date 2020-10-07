Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 103,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

