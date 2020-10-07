Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160,791.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $160,791.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

