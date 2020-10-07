Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 659.40 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).
In related news, insider Mark Read purchased 85,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,753.04).
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
Recommended Story: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.