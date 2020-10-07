Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 659.40 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 599.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

Get WPP alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Read purchased 85,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,753.04).

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.08 ($11.28).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.