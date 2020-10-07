Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $996.56 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $996.56 million and $53.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $10,579.52 or 1.00030829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00044769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00152783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 94,197 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

