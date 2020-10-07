Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $10,660.09 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $10,660.09 or 0.99968348 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $44.25 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00152761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 94,197 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

