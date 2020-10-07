XMax Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $698,924.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $698,924.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 30% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FCoin, DDEX and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.16 or 0.04864528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031978 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,043,177,768 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinrail, HADAX, DDEX, FCoin, OTCBTC, ABCC, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

