XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $93.48. Approximately 2,510,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,410,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

