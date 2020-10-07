XYO Market Capitalization Tops $5.27 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $5.27 million and $42,579.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.53 or 0.04861207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031930 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, IDEX, BitMart, YoBit, KuCoin, DEx.top and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

