Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Down 5.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 17,947,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,300,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,227,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

