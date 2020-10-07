YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.40. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 770,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

