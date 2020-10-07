Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 292.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 610,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,474. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.