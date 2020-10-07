Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 430,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $109.27. 18,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.