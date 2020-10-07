Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

KMX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,423. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

