Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.44. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

EA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.02. 166,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,393 shares of company stock valued at $42,809,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

