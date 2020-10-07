Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.96 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

NYSE LH traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.11. The stock had a trading volume of 386,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.