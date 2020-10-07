Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $18,885,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

