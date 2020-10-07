Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. 2,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

