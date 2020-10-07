Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ball by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Ball by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ball by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. 38,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,614. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.