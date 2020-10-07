Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock worth $3,871,790 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

