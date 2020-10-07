Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $0.84. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 741.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.62. 51,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $231.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

