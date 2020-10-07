Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($1.15). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 3,217,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

